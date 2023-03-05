Driver uninjured after van, camper catches fire on IH-10 in Beaumont Wednesday evening

The Beaumont Fire Department tells 12News a man was pulling a camper with his van when his tire blew out, causing the camper and van to burst into flames.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver walked away with no injuries after his van and camper burst into flames while on Interstate 10 Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver pulled into Kommercial Kitchens on 2510 I-10 Frontage Road and called 911.

Cody Schroeder with the Beaumont Fire Department says the driver did the right thing by getting off the highway and calling for help.

"We all know how I-10 is, but if you can, you need to pull over the fastest you can and exit your vehicle and call us. Call 9-1-1. Exit the freeway if you can," he said.

Schroeder says that the camper the driver was pulling was brand new.

He also says, the fire was an easy fire to put out.

The driver was not injured.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

