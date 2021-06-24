'Seatbelts save lives': Driver survives after pickup truck pushed over Vidor highway barrier

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the westbound lanes of IH-10 near mile marker 859 in Vidor.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is stressing the importance of wearing seat belts following an accident that contributed to a four-hour traffic backup along the interstate in Beaumont.

A driver of a pickup truck survived after his car was pushed over a highway barrier while driving along IH-10 in Vidor, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirms with 12News.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the westbound lanes of IH-10 near mile marker 859 in Vidor.

Thanks to the driver wearing his seatbelt, he was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with only minor injuries, Carroll said.

Traffic was backed up from Ford Park to Vidor due to this wreck and another wreck along I-10 in Beaumont involving a "major hazmat incident."

Westbound lanes along I-10 in Beaumont are now completely open, and one eastbound lane is open for traffic, according to Beaumont Police.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.