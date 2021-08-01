Driver of stolen truck dies in Tyler County after crashing into several large trees during high-speed chase

Officials said the crash involved a 2007 Dodge pickup truck that was stolen out of Houston.

TYLER, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a deadly high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that crashed into several large trees and later caught on fire.

Troopers received a report of single-vehicle crash on US 190 in Tyler County around 1 p.m. Friday.

The driver was a 25-year-old man from Houston. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe.

Officials said the crash happened east of County Road 3550 and involved a 2007 Dodge pickup truck that was stolen out of Houston.

The driver of the truck was traveling eastbound on US 190 at a high speed while fleeing from Woodville Police Officers, according to DPS Sergeant Stephanie Davis.

The driver tried to “allude" police offers by passing a vehicle to the right of the truck, but officials say that’s when the man lost control in the grass.

Unable to regain control, the man skidded across both the east and westbound lanes of US 190, according to Davis.

The driver continued moving off the roadway, striking several large trees before coming to a rest, Davis said.

The impact of the crashes sparked a small car fire that was “quickly extinguished” by troopers. The driver was the only person in the truck at the time of the crash.

The man's name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Woodville Police officers are asking the public to contact the department regarding any information with the fatal crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

