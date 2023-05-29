Semi-trailer driver injured after crashing into fence, building in Silsbee Monday afternoon

The Peterbilt then traveled off the road and struck a fence and a building. The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured. The driver of the Peterbilt was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford Edge was not injured. They were cited for failing to drive in a single lane, according to the release.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on Farm-to-Market Road 92, at the intersection of Ben D Smith Road, that occurred today, May 29, 2023.



The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3:35 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on F.M. 92 and stopped to make a left turn onto Ben D Smith Road, while a 2014 Peterbilt truck tractor was traveling north. It is reported that a 2007 Ford Edge was traveling south behind the Ford F-150 and in an attempt to avoid striking it, the driver took evasive action to the right and lost control of it, which caused him to travel into the north lane, where he was struck by the Peterbilt. The Peterbilt then traveled off the road and struck a fence and a building.



The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as 26-year-old Keith Eller of Silsbee, was not injured.



The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 47-year-old Debbie Hutto of Silsbee, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.



The driver of the Ford Edge, identified as 31-year-old John Benfield of Lumberton, was not injured. Benfield was cited for fail to drive in a single lane.



There is no further information available.