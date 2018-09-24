BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a car carrying four Hardin County teens "failed to control speed" in an accident that took the life of three in the car.

The September 9 accident took the life of Alix Neel, 18, Carrington Mosley, 18, and Garrett Saulters, 18. Jaron Benavides, 17, was also injured in the accident and is recovering. Mosley was driving the car that was headed down FM 787 near Saratoga, when it rear ended a car that was stopped for another car in front of it that was attempting to turn left.

The report says the car carrying the teens then spun into the oncoming lane where it collided with another oncoming vehicle.

According to the report, Mosley and Neel were wearing their seatbelts when the accident occurred, but the two in the back seat were not.

Autopsy results for Mosley, Neel and Saulters have not yet been released.

The report did not indicate whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

