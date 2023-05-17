Driver receives citation after being ejected from vehicle in Hardin County rollover crash

The 41-year-old driver was cited for traveling on the wrong side of the road and not wearing a seat belt.

KOUNTZE, Texas — A driver has been cited after troopers say he crashed while driving on the wrong side of the road and not wearing a seat belt.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated the single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 on U.S. Highway 69, about one-tenth of a mile south of Quail Valley Road in Kountze.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at around 10:45 a.m., a 2011 Ford Mustang was traveling south, according to a news release from DPS.

It is reported that the vehicle traveled off the road to the left and entered the east ditch, where it struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times.

This crash caused the 41-year-old driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

He was cited for traveling on the wrong side of the road and not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 69, approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Quail Valley Road today, May 17, 2023. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 10:45 a.m., a 2011 Ford Mustang was traveling south. It is reported that the vehicle traveled off the road to the left and entered the east ditch, where it struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Raymond Adaway Jr., was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Adaway was cited for traveling on the wrong side of the road and not wearing a safety belt. There is no further information available.