Driver charged with intoxication assault after man found critically injured in ditch in Port Arthur

Sergeant Ahmaal Bodden tells 12News the victim is still in the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A victim remains in critical condition after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in Port Arthur.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Port Arthur Police Officers were sent to the 500 block of H.O. Mills in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an injured man lying in the ditch near the roadway, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The man was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont to treat his injuries.

Sergeant Ahmaal Bodden tells 12News the victim is still in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

The driver didn't attempt to leave the scene and stayed to help the victim, but they were later charged with intoxication assault.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 7/9/23, at approximately 1:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of H.O. Mills in reference to an auto pedestrian accident. Upon officers arrival they discovered a black male lying in the ditch near the road way injuries. The black male was immediately transported to Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth’s in Beaumont, Texas to treat his injuries. Case is under investigation by Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.