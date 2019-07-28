ORANGE, Texas — A driver is in critical condition after the vehicle he was driving hit an SUV.

This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday evening on north highway 62 in Orange.

The driver of the car that rear ended the SUV was trapped inside for about 30 minutes before firefighters were able to get them out, according to Orange Fire Department.

The driver of the car was taken by medical helicopter in critical condition to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth, according to Orange Fire Department.

All lanes on highway 62 were shutdown, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue gathering more information.