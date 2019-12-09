BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit with a mission to help those battling addiction is up and running after nearly three years of preparation.

The Dream Center, located just off of Highway 69, converted a former juvenile detention center into a place that's restoring hope.

Founder and Executive Director Mike Connor said they've been doing outreaches since they got the building in January 2018, and the men's dormitory has been operational since March 2019.

Dream Center resident John Sanchez battled drug addiction over the years, but was determined to keep fighting, describing himself as a walking testimony.

Sanchez said he's 'got a long way to go, but I'm in a very good spot, very, very good place in my heart and come so far.'

"I came through them gates not knowing what I was getting into and in a few short months here I sit a total changed man," Sanchez said.

Sanchez is one of 25 residents who are participating in the Dream Center's recovery program.

They recently started accepting clients after years of work on the facility.

Connor said the center has relied completely on donations.

"We feel like we're able to reach out and help people that are hurting and help them get their life back on track again," Connor said.

Grants may be in the available in the future.

"We need help, everybody is touched by addictions in some shape or form, either a family member or friend or co-worker and so this is going to be a free service to the public and we're going to be able to help a lot of people through this."

Sanchez walked through these gates in search of help, and now he's the one giving help as residential assistant.

"I wanna show these guys, 'Hey God did it for me, he can do it for you.' Just put your trust in him and he'll take you to places you've never known before," Sanchez said.

On Saturday, the Dream Center of Southeast Texas will host a fundraising dinner event from 4-7 p.m. inside the gym at the complex to raise money to finish the men's dorms.

The complex is located at 3890 FM 3514 in Beaumont.

The goal is to raise $60,000 by the end of the night.

They also want to build housing for women.