Dream Center of Southeast Texas opens 'Restored' thrift shop

PORT NECHES, Texas — A non-profit organization celebrated the grand opening of a new store whose proceeds will help give back to the Southeast Texas community.

Restored, a thrift store, had its grand opening in Port Neches on Friday morning.

“We're excited to be a part of this community,” Michael Conner, founder and executive producer of Dream Center of Southeast Texas, said.

The thrift store is owned by the Dream Center of Southeast Texas. All proceeds from Restored will go directly towards the non-profit’s S.U.C.C.E.S.S Recovery Program.

“We really want to make a difference here, and be a difference in Southeast Texas,” Conner said. “People that are hurting. People that are struggling. There is just so many things going on in the world, and we're here to bring people together.”

Restored is in the Village Square Shopping Center located at 2825 Nall Street.

The S.U.C.C.E.S.S program aims to help those recovering from addiction or other life-controlling problems by restoring the, "body, soul, and spirit to wholeness in a therapeutic environment."

From a Dream Center of Southeast Texas release:

PORT NECHES, TX – On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 AM, the Dream Center of Southeast Texas will open their very first thrift store, located in the Village Square Shopping in Port Neches, TX. The address in 2825 Nall St., Ste 7-8.

