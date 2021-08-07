Residents in Beaumont's West End seeking solutions to neighborhood drainage issues

"The little rain we had from last week to now, and the streets flood like they do, I can only imagine if they tell us something that’s half of what Harvey was or Imelda," neighborhood president Jeremy Grogan said.



Grogan lives in the Caldwood area in Beaumont where three inches of water last week left streets flooded.



He said he’s not sure what’s happening, but ever since Harvey, he has noticed more pooling with smaller amounts of rain.



"We pay taxes,” Grogan said. “We do our part. The city should do theirs, I feel."



The problem has prompted Grogan to step up and head to the Neighborhood Association to look for some answers.



"No one stood up to take on the challenge, so it came up to me several different times, so I was like, ‘okay maybe that’s just a sign saying you might as well jump in it.," Grogan said.



"We try to keep up with the rains. [We] try to keep the water out of the homes and businesses," said DD6 engineer Doug Catant.



Catant said he isn’t sure anything has changed since Harvey, but it will take an investment to solve the problem.



"All our projects are just going to have to be a lot bigger and a lot more expensive. We're going to have to look at other ways to move water," he said.



For now, the city and drainage district are adding detention ponds to hold water during rainfall. Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz believes these infrastructure projects should be the city’s main priority.



"That's why I’ve been so vocal against this idea about buying and demolishing the AT&T building,” Getz said. “I think that 4 million for that should be used on infrastructure."



Grogan hopes to bring his community together to create change, but he said it’s going to take more than just words.



"I’m gonna need the people, more than just they're words,” Grogan said. “You complain all day, but I’m going to need help. I can't do this alone."