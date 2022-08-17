Drainage District 6 manager retires, board will meet to discuss replacement

Majdalani previously was the director of public works for the City of Beaumont for more than five years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The general manager of Jefferson County Drainage District 6 retired last week.

Joseph Majdalani, general manager of Drainage District 6, retired on Friday, August 12, 2022, after working at the job for about 2 and a half years according to the district's attorney Thad Heartfield.

Majdalani previously was the director of public works for the City of Beaumont for more than five years. He also served as the city’s engineer from March 2011 through July 2014 according to his resume.

He began working at the drainage district in January 2020.

The Drainage District 6 board will be meeting in the next weeks to months to discuss hiring a new manager Heartfield told 12News on Wednesday.

Heartfield added that the district has a great staff in place now to carry out the work they need to do.

Another engineer at the district left on the same day but that engineer's departure was not related to Majdalani's retirement Heartfield said.

The district’s former general manager, Richard Leblanc, decided to retire amid controversy following Imelda after DD6 crews were [photographed cleaning up at other DD6 employees' homes.

Leblanc previously told 12News, "I was trying to help people, I hope that we can clear up this where it's legal for us to do it and there's not any questions about it and I'd love to help people throughout the community."

Leblanc later apologized and reimbursed the drainage district for expenses.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.