Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade returns to Beaumont after pandemic pause

Parents, children and organizations are invited to attend and join in honoring the civil rights legend.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After cancelling due to COVID-19 concerns, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade will finally return on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022,

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a January 20, 2020 newscast.)

Parents, children and organizations are invited to attend and join in honoring the civil rights legend.

The line-up will begin in the parking lot of the Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont on the corner of Lavaca and University, the same location as previous years.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. and all participants should arrive by 9 a.m. Participants will be lined up as they arrive.

Last year, the parade set for Jan. 16, 2020 was cancelled due to a high amount of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2022, MLK day will fall on Jan. 17.

MLK Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. marking the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Born in 1929, King's actual birthday is Jan. 15.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

From a Justice Court, Pct. 6 press release: