BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans took time to celebrate and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the Monday holiday four days after his birthday.

Those celebrations and remembrances in the form of breakfast, brunch, protests, volunteer days and family events took place throughout the day around the area.

The celebrations began Monday morning in Beaumont with the 31st annual breakfast in Dr. King’s honor at Douglas Memorial C.M.E. Church.

King’s legacy was honored there through praise dance and music from the Beaumont United High School ensemble.

“We want our entire community and especially our youth to walk away here knowing that it's so important that you solve things in your community in a non-violent way and then continue to build on what Dr. King has laid down for us and our ancestors, “said Elvena Colbert a church member.

Beaumont NAACP president Rev. Michael Cooper spoke at the breakfast.

Later in the morning the 34th annual MLK Brunch took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

The MLK Support Group honored Southeast Texans at the event that it said display Dr. Kin’s character.

“This is a day that we are able to recognize everyone, show respect for everyone and move forward in being sure that equality is practiced on every vain, that's my prayer,” Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie told 12News.

By the afternoon a small group of Orange residents were scheduled to hold a protest in King’s honor near a memorial dedicated to Confederate veteran that has been erected along MLK Drive in Orange.

The memorial was erected by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

This is the group’s third year to protest near the memorial that they are asking be renamed to honor all veterans.

“We feel like it’s for one thing a slap in the face to the legacy of MLK to have a symbol of white supremacy right on MLK Boulevard so we’re here to stand up and say that we don’t think it’s right,” said Orange native Tracie Parzen.

The group raised money via a GoFundMe page to buy space on a digital billboard directly across the street from the memorial.

The Confederate memorial features several confederate flags which protesters say they believe is hurtful and symbolizes white supremacy.

The MLK Parade in Beaumont that had been set for Saturday has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 8, 2020 due to weather.

