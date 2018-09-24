ORANGE — Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating several crashes in the eastbound and westbound lanes of FM 1442 in Orange County.

DPS are urging motorist on I-10 from the Orange and Beaumont area to find alternate routes and expect delays.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are moving slow due to a two vehicle crash and the westbound lanes are closed due to multiple crashes at FM1442.

DPS is diverting traffic on the westbound lanes to FM 1136.

A trooper on scene tells 12News that 12 vehicles are involved in the first accident right at the 1442 exit.

The second accident involves a fuel spill right before the exit.

A third accident involves an 18-wheeler on the eastbound lanes.

Stephanie Davis with DPS says that an update may not come until Monday.

