DPS Troopers investigate multiple-vehicle crash caused by tire that came off vintage car

ROSE CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Rose City.

The crash happened on Thursday August 3, 2023 a little after 9:30 a.m.

A 1964 Classic Ford Coupe Galaxie struck a piece of debris that was in the roadway. This caused the front left tire and wheel to come off.

The tire and wheel then struck a Toyota Corolla and a Chevrolet Silverado towing a flatbed.

The drivers of the Coupe and Corolla were not injured. The driver of the Silverado was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.