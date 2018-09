ORANGE — ORANGE -- State Troopers think wet roads led to an accident involving one of their own. It happened on Highway 62, just north of 105 in Orange County, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

A DPS spokesperson says a trooper was making a U-turn to try to catch a reckless driver. The road was wet, and the trooper got rear-ended by a Chevy.

Paramedics took the trooper and two people from the Chevy to the hospital. Everyone should be okay.

