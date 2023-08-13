DPS investigating fiery wreck that killed 2 Anahuac High School students near Winnie Saturday night

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells 12News the car hit a large farm tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment and then burst into flames.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fiery wreck that left two teens dead near Winnie.

Chambers County Sheriff Brain Hawthorne tells 12News three teens were involved in a wreck from the beach on SH 124 through High Island, along FM1985 just west of Texas Highway 124 about eight miles south of Winnie on Saturday, July 13, 2023.

The sheriff's office received multiple calls of an "attempt to locate a dangerous vehicle," according to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Hawthorne says the vehicle was going at least 100 mph, which is about 20 over the posted speed limit on that road.

The calls came in about 8:30 p.m. Saturday night and the accident happened shortly afterwards.

Hawthorne says while trying to dispatch a deputy to pull them over, the car hit a large farm tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment and then burst into flames near the East Bay Bayou.

One occupant of the vehicle was as able to get out of the crashed vehicle and was air-lifted by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston according to the release.

The two other occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was transported from the scene by ambulance St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Two of the teens involved were 17 and the other was 18, but it is unknown which age the deceased were.

This is an active investigation being conducted by DPS State Trooper David Park according to the release.

“The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the DPS, Winnie-Stowell EMS and Fire Dept., along with the citizens that rendered aid and assisted at this tragic crash," Hawthorne said.

A vigil to honor the lives lost is taking place on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Kyle White Stadium in Anahuac at 8 p.m.

"Our hearts ache for the untimely loss of these young lives. We send our heartfelt prayers, love, and deepest condolences to the families, friends, teachers, teammates, and everyone affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy," said the Anahuac Chamber of Commerce in a Facebook post.

Our hearts ache for the untimely loss of these young lives. We send our heartfelt prayers, love, and deepest condolences... Posted by Anahuac Area Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, August 13, 2023

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.