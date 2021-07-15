One killed in deadly hit-and-run on Hwy 69 early Thursday morning

Investigators were called to the scene and found a pedestrian identified as Antonio Thomas, 51, of Silsbee, lying in the southbound lane.

KOUNTZE, Texas — Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for a driver in fatal hit-and-run, according to DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer.

It happened early Thursday morning on Highway 69 just 2 miles south of Koutnze.

The preliminary information indicates investigators were called to the scene at approximately 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian identified as Antonio Thomas, 51, of Silsbee lying in the southbound lane.

Thomas was pronounced deceased by Judge T. J. Hall of Hardin County.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call DPS investigators 936-699-7340.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…