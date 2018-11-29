JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash closed all northbound and southbound lanes of FM 365 for hours Thursday.

According to DPS, the report came in at 2:15 p.m. of a multi-vehicle crash on F 365 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred just 5 miles North of I-10 and involved 3 dump trucks.

Early reports indicate that a Mack dump trucks was pulling out from a private driveway, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out into the path of a 1989 International dump truck that was traveling southbound on FM 365. Both dump trucks collided and traveled into the northbound traffic lanes where a second collision occurred with a third dump truck.

One of the crashes caused diesel fuel to spill out onto the roadway. HazMat teams responded to the scene for clean up.

The driver of the Mack dump truck, 50-year-old Darrell Sonnier of Nome, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the 1989 International dump truck, 46-year-old Donald Sterling of Kountze, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the third dump truck, 60-year-old Richard Martel of Winnie, was not injured.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release...

