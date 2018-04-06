A Department of Public Safety spokesperson has released the name of a woman killed Sunday in a Tyler County accident.

The victim is identified as Betty Jo Slaydon, 73, of Kirbyville.

DPS Sergeant Stephanie Davis said the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on US 190 about four miles east of Woodville. She said preliminary reports say a 2015 Chrysler was going west on US 190 at an unsafe speed for wet road conditions. The Chrysler began to spin and went into the eastbound traffic lane and struck an eastbound 2008 Ford Focus.

Slayden was a passenger in the Ford. She was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Martha Dawson at the scene.

The passenger of the Ford, 75-year-old Rube Wayne Slaydon Sr. of Kirbyville, was taken to Tyler County hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Reginald Williams, 45, of Woodville and his passenger were taken to Nacogdoches Memorial hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Davis said all information is preliminary and there are no further details to be released.

