CHINA, Texas — UPDATE: A 66-year-old Beaumont man has died after authorities say he was curled up in the roadway and was struck by a car. A 39-year-old man driving a 2004 Hyundai car slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting an object in the road, which turned out to be the 66-year-old according to a news release from DPS.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson at the scene according to the release.

The driver of the car and his passenger are uninjured according to the release.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Around 7:30 p.m., Texas DPS was called to an auto-pedestrian crash on South Broadway in China close to U.S. 90.

Injuries have been reported but the extent isn't confirmed according to a news release from DPS.

A 12News reporter is on scene. Stay with 12News for updates.

From a DPS news release:

At approximately 7:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of an auto-pedestrian crash on South Broadway in China, Texas. The crash is South of US 90 in Jefferson County.

Troopers are in route to the crash scene; therefore, crash details are extremely limited. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries have not been confirmed by Troopers.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and to stay alert for emergency vehicles.

Additional details will be released as details are confirmed.