Texas DPS asking for help in locating driver, vehicle after fatal Friday night hit-and-run crash

HANKAMER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help in locating a driver and a vehicle that were involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Hankamer. An initial investigation suggests that a 2012 Chevrolet SUV was parked on the outside of the eastbound lanes.

While stopped, the SUV was struck by a 2017 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV was outside of the vehicle following the initial crash when they were struck by an unidentified vehicle, according to a Texas DPS release.

Investigators believe the driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who has information that could help locate the unknown driver and vehicle is asked to call Lufkin DPS communications at 936-634-4623.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

