CHINA, Texas — A 66-year-old Beaumont, who police say was lying in the road in China, was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday evening.

Melton Sonnier was pronounced dead on the scene by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson according to news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sonnier was curled up a fetal position in the road when a 2004 Hyundai driven by a 39-year-old man struck him at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday the release said.

The accident happened along South Broadway just south of U.S. Highway 90.

The passenger in the car noticed an "object" in the road, not realizing it was a person and notified the driver who then slammed on his brakes in an attempt avoid the "object" but struck Sonnier.

The driver of the car and his passenger were uninjured according to the release.