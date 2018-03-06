DENVER - An off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot a man at a downtown Denver nightclub.

Video of the incident shows the gun falling from the agent's waistband holster when he does a back flip into a handstand while dancing.

The agent goes to pick the gun up, when he hits the trigger and fires one round.

A man was hit in the lower leg by the bullet, according to Denver Police.

The shooting happened at Mile High Spirits at 2201 Lawrence St. at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The FBI agent was questioned at Denver Police Headquarters before being released to an FBI supervisor.

Denver Police’s homicide unit is handling the investigation, and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

