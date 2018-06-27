Graduation music signals a time of change in a person’s life.

Over 40 people walked across the stage in the Event Centre to receive their GED.

Deanna Tiller from Kountze is expecting her first-born son very soon and is excited for the next phase of her life.

"I feel really great, I'm super stoked about what just happened, the ceremony was incredible. I feel so lucky to take part in it," Tiller said.

Deja Sinclair was able to graduate in front of her one-year-old daughter Malaya.

"Anybody else would've, after high school, if they didn't get their diploma, they never would've went back to get it, but I'm dedicated and motivated," Sinclair said.

Deja’s daughter is part of her motivation to become a nurse. Tiller wants to work in business and is thinking of becoming an accountant in her husband’s company.

Those opportunities are open thanks to Region 5 Adult Education and the Beaumont Public Library System.

"To have stepped back, and then to come back and be able to do this, it's a real blessing," Tiller said.

"I'm very proud of myself, I did it all for my daughter so she could have a better life," Sinclair said.

Region 5 Adult Education serves Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties.





© 2018 KBMT