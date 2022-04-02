Dozens of non-profit organizations provide services at Stand Down for Veterans event in Port Arthur

The "Stand Down for Veterans" event was held at the Port Arthur Civic Center to connect veterans with the resources they need.



Executive director of the American Red Cross Chester Jourdan is one of the volunteers.



“One of the challenges we have in our area is for veterans to get services they have to go to a lot of different places,” Jourdan said. “We don't have just one place for veterans to get services. This is about bringing the mountain to Mohammad.”



Jim Rose is another volunteer and this mission is a personal one. He's also a veteran.



“Every veteran that is in the area whether they are homeless or in the area, or need any type of medical help. They can come here to get the medical resources they need,” Rose said.



If you need help or know someone who does, don't worry if you missed this event.



Two more Stand Down events are planned for this year. One will be at the Beaumont Civic Center on September 23 and another will be held at the Orange County Expo Center on May 20.



“We do four Stand Downs a year, these things really help the local veterans,” Rose said.