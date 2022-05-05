Dozens of bottles of promethazine, suspected cocaine seized during traffic stop in Beaumont

Officers stopped a man on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. along Interstate 10 southbound.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Houston man is behind bars after Beaumont Police say he had dozens of bottles of promethazine, suspected cocaine, and a gun in his possession.

Police said Lawrence Harrison, 37, of Houston, was driving a gray Nissan Rogue. Officers stopped Harrison on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Interstate 10 southbound near mile marker 836.

He was arrested for having four ounces of suspected cocaine, 15 cases (180 pints) of promethazine syrup, and a firearm, according to Beaumont Police.

Harrison was booked into the Jefferson County jail for the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance- $100,000 bond

Possession of a Dangerous Drug- $5,000 bond

Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon- $5,000 bond

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

