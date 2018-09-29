BEAUMONT — Dozens joined the walk to end Alzheimer's in Beaumont this morning.

Organizers for the Alzheimer's Association said the walk helped raise awareness and funds for finding a cure for the disease.

The organization's goal was to raise $115,000 which was a goal they achieved.

Anna Hill and her team mates for the Kelly High School dance squad also walked to end Alzheimer's.

"We all know someone that has the disease, so we wanted to raise awareness," said Hill. "My grandmother actually has it."

Organizers said today's walk doesn't end the fight, the organization will take donations until December 31st. If you'd like to donate to the Alzheimer's Association, click here.

