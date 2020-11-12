Dozens gather to remember 11-year-old killed in Vidor house fire

The 11-year-old's family called him a truly kind soul who never wanted to see others hurting or sad.

VIDOR, Texas — Dozens came together Thursday night at Turning Point Church to remember the life of 11-year-old Noah Randell after he lost his life in a fire.

Randell died in a house fire in Vidor earlier in December. His father was badly burned trying to save him.

The boy's death left a lot of hurt in the community. Randell was a student at Vidor Middle School.

Vidor Elementary set up a donation area to help the family.

The 11-year-old's family called him a truly kind soul who never wanted to see others hurting or sad.

They thanked the community for the support and prayers they have received since losing Noah.

Noah's aunt has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses and to help the family since they lost everything in the fire.