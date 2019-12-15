BEAUMONT, Texas — A group of men in Beaumont is hoping to make the community a little safer.

'Dads on Deck' gathered on Saturday to hold an event created to inspire youth to stop the violence and promote peace.

Dozens of men gathered outside Parkdale Mall, all to be present for young people. The group served food and spent Saturday evening together, hoping to send a powerful message of love to the youth of the Southeast Texas community.

Community activist and former mayoral candidate Geary Senigaur Jr. spoke with 12News about the importance of serving as a liaison for the youth and the lack of male presence in their lives.

"We've been down that road, some of us grew up in a single parent home, so we know. We understand that pain, the frustration that they're going through, Seniguar said. "We just have to meet them."

He told 12News about the violence occurring nearly every week in Beaumont.

One fight broke out at McDonald's on Dowlen days before the 'Dads on Deck' event. A young girl and her family were attacked by a group of teenagers.

The group's overall message to young people is love.

Some of the men who volunteered at the event were councilmen, teachers and community figures.

RELATED: 'Girls were getting on top of the car' | 13-year-old attacked at Beaumont McDonald's says threat started months ago

RELATED: Girls fighting over weekend at Beaumont McDonald's prompts Jefferson County Constable to seek change

RELATED: Police investigating after teen girls caught on video in brawl at McDonald's near Parkdale Mall