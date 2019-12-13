BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont paramedic continues to recover after being severely injured while helping someone on the highway.

Dozens of first responders from across Beaumont gathered Thursday to support Kenan White as he keeps moving toward going back to work.

Members of Beaumont EMS and fire department hosted a food benefit to raise money for White's medical expenses. He said the support means everything.

"It means so much that my co-workers and everyone, the fire department, everybody they could be doing their own thing supporting me and my family, I can't express how grateful we are," White said.

Thursday's show of solidarity at EMS station #2 means everything to White considering all that he has endured the last few months.

"It was just a freak accident that happened," White said.

October 13 is the day that forever changed the Beaumont paramedic's life.

"I witnessed an accident on my way to work and I stopped to render aid, when I did a truck hit me and I was ejected from my car," White said.

White suffered multiple fractures throughout his body, including a broken back, making his every day life extremely difficult.

"I've had numerous surgeries so far and hopefully no more. I'm able to get around with a walker. I have to wear this turtle shell that's what they call us to support my lumbar fracture," White said.

According to the US Department of Transportation, on average, two responders are hit every day.

Since 2003, more than 225 responders have been killed on roadways.

Statistics like those are what makes White appreciate moments like he experienced Thursday.

While White faces a tough road ahead of him, events like these have made him more determined than ever to return back to serving his community.

"I'm working to get back to full strength and still many months away before I'm anywhere ready to get back to work," White said.

He decided not to pursue any charges against the driver, instead deciding to count his blessings.

