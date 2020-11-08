Dozens from community, law enforcement come together for memorial walk in memory of fallen Beaumont police officer

Sheena Yarbrough Powell's husband joined officers Monday in a 1-mile run around Lumberton City Park to honor her life.

LUMBERTON, Texas — About a dozen police officers joined a fallen officer's husband in running a mile Monday night after she was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning.

Another group of dozens of community members also made the mile trip around Lumberton City Park as a memorial to the life of Beaumont police officer Sheena Yarbrough Powell, who died early Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver hit the police cruiser she was riding in. Powell was a Lumberton native.

Ashlee Strange is an officer's wife, and helped organize the memorial walk.

"We're here for the law enforcement and we back them. They are supported and loved and they're heroes," Strange said.

Tyler Powell, Sheena's husband, says she enjoyed running and would appreciate the community coming together.

"This is pretty great, she'd love this. She was a runner," Powell said.

He says they ran in the Houston Marathon together back in January.

He believes his wife was with him every step of the way.

Emotions were high, but Powell says the love from the community has been overflowing.

"Just pictures and pictures and pictures of everybody who knew her and loved her," Powell said.

He had many stories to share about his wife, and says her absence now leaves a hole in his life.

"I go through periods of dullness where I can't feel anything and then I go through periods where I can't stand up and I can't stop crying," Powell said. "I can't fathom the fact that I can't talk to her again or see her again."