1 rushed to hospital after double trailer fires in Beaumont Tuesday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders are investigating the cause of two trailer home fires in Beaumont that sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 11th Street, also known as the Circle Trailer Park.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires after they arrived at the scene.

Beaumont Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Wheat said one trailer caught fire and spread to a second trailer.

The first trailer where the fire started was completely destroyed. The second has some extensive damages.

12News crew is at the scene. At least four people were impacted by the fire.

A woman is being transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Wheat told 12News he believes it was an accidental fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

As of Tuesday night, crews blocked the northbound lanes of the 11th Street for a block as they put out the fire and secured the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.