Doorbell camera captures home invasion in Beaumont's West End, suspects still at large

The footage shows the moments a suspect peered through the garage at a sleeping father and slowly makes his way into the home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A home invasion in Beaumont's West End was caught on a doorbell camera.

Beaumont police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects in the footage.

The father had just come home from work and fallen asleep in the garage, his man cave.

He was woken up when burglars came rushing through the garage.

The mom was away at a conference when she received the news.

"And to know that I could have gotten a call that said your whole family is gone is just unimaginable," said the homeowner.

It all started on Wednesday around 2 a.m. when a man in a sweatshirt and shorts started peaking through a garage.

The homeowners say there appears to be a gun in his right hand.

As the suspect enters the garage, he motions for his partners to join him.

"Lights on, TV going, music playing. So they knew someone was there," said the homeowner.

Once inside, one intruder kept watch on the sleeping father in the man cave. The other crept upstairs where he was met by the homeowner's 20-year-old daughter, who screamed "who are you?" at him.

"And she had to do something that I'm not even sure I'm capable of even doing in that moment and she literally stood up and protected her family," said the homeowner.

The daughter barricaded herself, her 17-year-old brother and dog in a back room while she tried to call 911.

"They were just so terrified that they couldn't even think of the numbers," the homeowner told 12News.

The daughter then tried to call her dad.

"She literally thought that her dad was dead. Because he didn't answer the phone initially. And she just could not imagine how, you know, they would get upstairs unless he had to be harmed already," said the homeowner.

The burglars fled through the garage and ran through the mosquito net, waking the father.

He checked on his kids, locked the house and called the police at 7:30 a.m. according to Beaumont police. It is currently under investigation.

"Not only my family could have lost their lives, but they could have lost theirs too. If my husband would have heard them creeping around in the house or it could have been a situation where they might have not gone home just trying to steal what?" said the homeowner.

If someone knows who these suspects are they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.