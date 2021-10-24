Domestic violence survivors receiving help from non-profit organization in Orange

"I know it feels like it's impossible, but it is possible."

BEAUMONT, Texas — 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the national coalition for domestic violence.

One survivor said she’s been through a lot, and all she wanted was some help.

"He threw the plate across the room and got up and just beat me," said Brenice Morciglio Lecea.

Lecea is a victim of domestic violence.

"It was normal for me. It was something that I've dealt with, you know, on a day-to-day basis. you didn't know what was going to happen," Lecea said.

After countless beatings and the loss of a child, Lecea said she picked herself up and created a safe haven for victims in Latin and underserved communities who are suffering in their own homes.



A domestic violence survivor who wanted to remain anonymous went to Lecea for help. She said she lived in fear every day.



"I knew that if I left, I had nothing and I was terrified to lose my kids because that was something that he always threatened," the survivor said.

And one terrifying moment changed her life forever.

"My son. His head got hit off of a door, a couple of times. I slammed on the ground,” the survivor said. “He then went blocked my car into the driveway so that I couldn't leave, so I ran to my bathroom and locked us in and called the police."

She said Lecea’s non-profit, "A Voice for Hope" helped her find a job, a place to live, and a shoulder to cry on.

"I know it feels like it's impossible, but it is possible,” the survivor said. “It's not easy, but it's worth it to get getting out of it is like so much weight off of your chest. You feel so much better. And it's possible. It is possible to do it before somebody really gets hurt."

Lecea said a Voice for Hope is in need of donations. She said the money would go towards purchasing a building where women and children would have a place to stay when they need a light out of the darkness.