Dogs euthanized after attacking man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — Two dogs were put down after they attacked a man in Galveston last week.

On Sunday, animal control officials said King and Ringo were humanely euthanized. Their owners were issued citations.

It wasn't the first time King bit someone, animal control officials said. They said there were two other bite cases in June and July.

John Jones was taking a photo of the sunset on Wednesday when the two dogs charged him and bit him. He said one dog got his arm and the other latched on to his ankle.

The quick thinking of Jones' husband, Rich Pinkston, likely prevented even more damage from being done. He used two metal rods to fend off the dogs.

“The dog did not stop. Got up, came right back at us," Pinkston said.

Eventually, the dogs went back to where they came from and Jones was taken to the hospital.