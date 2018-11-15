ORANGE — A dog in Orange is set to be euthanized after attempting to bite a mailman and animal control officers as well as being hit with a Taser deployed by police Wednesday.

The dog, the breed of which was unknown, attempted to attack a postal carrier, another dog and a cat in the area of 14th Street and Orange Avenue Wednesday afternoon according to a police report.

Police officers arrived on the scene just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and saw the dog running loose and barking in the neighborhood according to the report.

When officers saw the barking dog attempt to bite an animal control officer they intervened to protect animal control officers and neighbors that were also in the area according to the report.

One of the officers deployed his Taser hitting and shocking the dog which flailed around and then ran back toward its home where an animal control officer was able to catch it the report said.

The elderly woman who owned the dog had attempted to catch the dog but she was unable to the report said.

The woman told officers that the dog had bitten her in the past and the she now was unable to control the animal and feared for other's safety around the dog.

