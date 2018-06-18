Police responded to reports of an animal attack in the 2000 block of 3rd St, Sunday night.

The caller said a dog had violently attacked the horses he and his friends were riding.

The caller was riding horses with friends, traveling south on 15th St. when a dog began aggressively attacking the horses.

He said a person he did not know used a handgun to shoot at the dog to stop the attack, but the dog continued biting the horses.

The caller then went to get his own gun and, since the dog was still attacking the horses, fired at the animal. He hit the dog, which ended the attack.

The caller and his friends brought the horses to a friend's house to treat the horses' wounds and contacted the police.

