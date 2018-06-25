A family pet was rescued Monday morning following a house fire in Beaumont.

Police assisted as firefighters fought the fire near the intersection of Evalon Avenue and Oakland Street according to Beaumont Police.

A dog at the home was rescued and given oxygen by medics on the scene and later transported to a Beaumont veterinarian according to officials on the scene.

No was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

