A family pet was rescued Monday morning following a house fire in Beaumont.

Police assisted as firefighters fought the fire near the intersection of Evalon Avenue and Oakland Street according to Beaumont Police.

A dog at the home was rescued and given oxygen by medics on the scene and later transported to a Beaumont veterinarian according to officials on the scene.

Beaumont Fire Rescue reports that the dog, named Ginger, is doing well and recovering, but will face a tough 72 hours ahead of her.

No was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From Beaumont Fire Rescue...

Beaumont fire responded to multiple calls of a house on fire in the 1300 block of Evalon. Fire department crews arrived within three minutes of the first 911 call. When they arrived the crews were met with bystanders saying there were 4 children inside. The engine crews entered the house to search and rescue. During the search the crews located the family dog. The dog was passed to awaiting outside crews while the interior crews continued to search for the children. Beaumont Fire and Beaumont EMS worked to revive the dog who appeared to be suffering from smoke exposure. Additional ambulances were sent to the scene due the report of trapped persons. Few minutes later the home owner was located and confirmed no one was inside the home. The fire was extinguished a short time later. The home received heavy fire and smoke damage throughout. The cause of the fire was overtaxed electrical equipment. “Ginger” is the dog’s name. She is a 3 to 4 year old pit bull that is in great spirits. She is resting well at the Dowlen Road Veterinary Center. Ginger is going to have a rough next 72 hours but resting in the oxygen chamber. The City of Beaumont EMSBeaumont PoliceDowlen Road Veterinary Center

