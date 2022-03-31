Female dog 'Yodda' recovering in Nederland veterinary clinic after extensive abuse

She has a long road to recovery, but she is slowly showing positive progress and improving under the care of the Neighborhood Veterinary Center.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A dog named Yodda is recovering in a Mid-County veterinarian clinic after extensive abuse.

One animal advocate calls it the worst case of abuse she's seen in years.

Yodda has a long road to recovery, but she is slowly showing positive progress and improving under the care of the Neighborhood Veterinary Center in Nederland.

"We are the only business to hope to go out of business," said animal rescuer Carol Anderson with Hoardn' Huskies.

Animal advocates with Hoardn' Huskies said they felt heartbroken when they saw a video of a malnourished and severely dehydrated husky pup.

That pup would later be named Yodda, and she would be brought here to Neighborhood Veterinary Center in Nederland.

“After her transfusions, she had a plasma transfusion right off the bat, so it was kind of touch-and-go, and yesterday we had gone off her kennel to check on her.. And we are taking it day by day. Seeing her get stronger,” said veterinary technician Bree Cobb."

The one-year-old pooch was seriously abused and neglected but she is showing signs of progress, thanks to the love and care she's received at the Neighborhood Veterinary Center

“My girls are cooking for Yodda at home, they are coming in on their days off and are going above and beyond on their normal tasks that they have to do, and believe me these girls are busy,” said the practice manager Kimberly Mckenzie with Neighborhood Veterinary Center.

Carol Anderson is the woman who brought in Yodda, and she's Yodda's biggest cheerleader. She's been tracking Yodda's recovery on her Facebook page.

“Totally emaciated and if she was scared,” Anderson said. “We would not have known she did not have the energy to lift her head. Her gums were as white as paper so we knew it was a critical time for her, and the treatment she needed.”

Anderson is thankful for the medical heroes who are working around the clock to save Yadda's life.

“It is the most severe starvation case I have ever seen, ever. Personally, when we brought her in, Dr. Hanson had made the comment that if it had been six hours later she would never have made it,” Anderson said.

The clinic is accepting donations for Yodda's medical expenses, as well as toys. Here are the different ways you can donate.

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/tammyballan1?locale.x=en_US

Donations can be made at Zelle or PayPal at hoardinhuskies@gmail.com

CashApp: $TammyRagoneBallan

Venmo: @Tammy-RagoneBallan

Mail checks to 514 SE 9th Ave; Cape Coral, Fl 33990

Call in a donation to (409) 254-6682