Trailer home in Little Cypress catches fire while undergoing repairs, kills dog

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — A trailer caught on fire while it was undergoing repairs in Little Cypress Tuesday night, claiming the life of a dog.

It happened on 3559 Brent Drive in Little Cypress just before 10 p.m.

Little Cypress Fire Chief Matt Manshack tells 12News the trailer home was undergoing repairs when it caught fire.

A dog was killed in the fire, according to Manshack. 

Orange County ESD #3, The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Acadian responded.  

It is unknown what exactly caused the fire at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

