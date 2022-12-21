Trailer home in Little Cypress catches fire while undergoing repairs, kills dog

Little Cypress Fire Chief Matt Manshack tells 12News the trailer home was undergoing repairs when it caught fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — A trailer caught on fire while it was undergoing repairs in Little Cypress Tuesday night, claiming the life of a dog.

It happened on 3559 Brent Drive in Little Cypress just before 10 p.m.

Little Cypress Fire Chief Matt Manshack tells 12News the trailer home was undergoing repairs when it caught fire.

A dog was killed in the fire, according to Manshack.

Orange County ESD #3, The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Acadian responded.

It is unknown what exactly caused the fire at this time.

Dog killed in Little Cypress trailer home fire Tuesday night 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.