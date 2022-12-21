Trailer home in Little Cypress catches fire while undergoing repairs, kills dog

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — A trailer caught on fire while it was undergoing repairs in Little Cypress Tuesday night, claiming the life of a dog.
It happened on 3559 Brent Drive in Little Cypress just before 10 p.m.
Little Cypress Fire Chief Matt Manshack tells 12News the trailer home was undergoing repairs when it caught fire.
A dog was killed in the fire, according to Manshack.
Orange County ESD #3, The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Acadian responded.
It is unknown what exactly caused the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.