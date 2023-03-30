Previous owners of dog who suffered from heat exhaustion in Groves July 2022 fail to attend Thursday hearing

Shandra Rivera, who is currently fostering "Diesel", says when the pup arrived to her clinic, he was seizing and later developed third degree burns and blisters.

GROVES, Texas — A woman fostering a dog that suffered from heat exhaustion is one step closer to full ownership after the dog's previous owners failed to attend a hearing Thursday.

The hearing took place Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Groves Municipal Court at 10 a.m.

In July 2022, Practice Manager at Neighborhood Veterinary Clinic in Groves, Shandra Rivera, was working when "Diesel" the dog arrived to the facility.

Rivera tell 12News the dog was seizing and was in an active state of heat exhaustion due to being left outside for a unknown amount of time.

Diesel received care for his thermal burns which over time, developed into 3rd degree blisters and burns, according to Rivera.

Rivera says over 40% of Diesel's skin had to be removed, meaning he will have permanent scars. His tail also had to be amputated.

Only three months ago, Diesel was able to take off a full-body bandage.

Rivera had been fostering the pup for nine months.

On Thursday, Diesel's previous owners were called to attend a hearing in Groves, but didn't show up, according to Rivera.

Rivera says the judge ordered the previous owners to pay $11,800 for Diesel's vet bills.

The owners have ten days to appeal the case, but if they don't appeal within this time frame, Rivera will be granted full ownership of Diesel.

