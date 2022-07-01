Animal experts share tips on how to avoid neglect after dog found malnourished in empty field

“It's truly a heartbreaking story.”

KOUNTZE, Texas —

A dog is fighting for her life after being found malnourished and sick in an empty Texas field.

“It's truly a heartbreaking story,” Jeanine Christian, owner of Furever Homes Dog Rescue, said. “A neglected animal found on the streets of Kountze, but this dog is getting the lifesaving help she needs. She's been named Rarity, and she's on the road to recovery."

Christian found Rarity at an empty baseball field in Kountze. The rescue organization owner said she rushed the dog to Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.

At first, things did not look good for Rarity. However, Christian is hopeful that Rarity will pull through.

“She's fighting for her life, ear infections, mange, and other infections,” Christian said. “Rarity has a long road to recovery.”

Animal experts can help mitigate situations like Rarity's by doing their part in controlling the pet population. This includes spaying and neutering animals.

“I am so thankful right now that people are paying attention to her story because it is horrible, absolutely horrible,” Christian said, “Unfortunately, we deal with this so often in our area.”

At this time, it is unknown how Rarity ended up in the condition she did. However, Christian said it is simply unacceptable.

“She has mange. She has conjunctivitis,” Christian said. “You can actually hear her breathing and see her poor little eyes. She has hooks. She has coccidia. She has ear infections. She has heart worms. Those are the main things right now.”

The clinic that is caring for Rarity is accepting donations to aide in her recovery. Officials at the clinic said Rarity is a strong dog, has shown growth, and just wants to be loved.

“She is so sweet. She isn't a feral dog,” Christian said. “She may not feel good, but she is still so sweet. This morning, if I stopped petting her she was leaning her head towards me, so she knows love and attention.”

Anyone who sees a stray animal is advised to call an area shelter to get them off the streets.