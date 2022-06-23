Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigating after dog brings home human hand, additional remains found nearby

At approximately 4:45pm this evening, a home owner in the 500 block of South Gates in the Daisetta area called the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher and said their family dog just brought home a human hand. Investigators from the LCSO responded immediately and confirmed the fact it was a human hand and C.I.D Captain Billy Knox said that shortly thereafter, additional human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the home. According to Knox, the remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition therefore it was not possible to determine the race or age of the body but the clothes would suggest the body would be male. A revolver was found near the body and photos of the clothing will be released tomorrow in hopes that someone will be able to identify them. Capt. Knox indicated there has been no missing person report made to the Sheriff’s Office that would fit the remains but Investigators will be checking with other law enforcement agencies to determine if they may have someone missing that would fit this description. Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Judge Ronnie Davis conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy. In this early stage of the investigation no identity of the remains is known.