PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man was indicted Wednesday on a first degree felony charge after investigators say he tried to rob another man at gunpoint in the parking lot of Villa Main Apartments. Court documents say the victim wrestled the gun away from the suspect before shooting him.

Sadante Provost, 19, was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge for a November 4, 2019, incident. Investigators say Provost was found with gunshot wounds in the south parking lot, and was 'incapacitated.' Court documents say he wasn't able to give police any information.

Police dispatch got a second phone call from a man who said he'd been shot, and was near the Port Arthur apartment complex. He was found in the 800 block of Main Ave.

The man told police he went to the apartment complex to meet Provost. He had his girlfriend and brother in the vehicle according to the documents.

He told officers he was sitting in the driver seat when Provost and another man came to the vehicle. Provost allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and 'demanded property.'

The two men wrestled over the gun, and the victim was able to take it from Provost and shoot him according to the documents.

Investigators said the victim's girlfriend and brother gave stories that matched his.

