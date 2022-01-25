Past the peak? | Beaumont doctor warns against letting guard down as number of COVID-19 cases drop

According to the numbers, we may be past the peak when it comes to the COVID-19 omicron variant, health experts say.

BEAUMONT, Texas — New COVID-19 numbers hint that better days could be ahead.

The Beaumont Health Department reported 142 new cases on Tuesday.



Only three weeks ago, we were averaging several hundred new cases every day.

Health experts said according to the numbers, we may be past the peak when it comes to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

That does not mean the pandemic is over. Experts are saying this could be a step into the next phase of stabilization.



Doctor Msonthi Levine said he's hopeful that the numbers are trending in the right direction.

“Now that we are two years into the pandemic, that really was our expectation coming into the holiday season as well as the spring and summer that we would sort of hear some of that rhetoric about the pandemic slowing down, stabilizing,” Levine said.



Levine said it's still not the time to let our guard down. He encourages people to continue to monitor the numbers day by day.