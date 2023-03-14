Lab tests being done on DNA samples taken from property in search of Jasper County woman missing since October 2021

Colby Tatom was arrested during the investigation on non-related charges of driving while license invalid, a child safety seat violation, theft and drug charges.

BUNA, Texas — Investigators in the case of a Jasper County woman missing since 2021 have sent DNA samples taken from a property to be analyzed.

Cristi Ruso disappeared on October 21, 2021 in the 1800 block of County Road 777 in Buna. She went missing the day after she was released from the Jasper County Jail.

Ruso was last seen when she was given a ride and dropped off in the 1800 block of County Road 777 in Buna, according to file stories.

On February 23, 2023, deputies and FBI agents executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 777 in Buna. On March 1, 2023, law enforcement got another warrant to search a nearby property based on what they found during February’s search.

The DNA evidence recovered comes from flooring, the wall and ceiling of the house searched in the investigation, according to Public Information Officer Karli Cherry with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The lab tests are being done by the DPS crime lab in Houston. The sample was given to Ranger Joe Haralson to deliver to the lab.

The pond near the house was drained as part of the search, but no body was recovered.

Colby Tatom was arrested during the investigation on non-related charges of driving while license invalid, a child safety seat violation, theft and drug charges.

“One last week on a neighboring property, and then we showed up for this one on Wednesday morning,” Cherry previously told 12News. “And we've been here ever since, so this is a continuation of that second search warrant. And we're looking for any evidence in connection with the disappearance of Cristi Ruso.”

Texas EquuSearch and the Louisiana Search and Rescue Dog Team began helping deputies and state troopers search property along County Road 777 in Buna.

Both specialized agencies were brought in by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

“Texas Equusearch, you know, obviously has specialties that they can provide as well,” Officer Cherry said. “And so we have reached out to them and they've graciously provided, as well as other entities that we have reached out to. So we're looking for factual evidence, and we're going to do this right.”

Ruso was last seen in the area investigators searched. A 12News crew at the scene saw the search party digging with shovels and using a giant excavator.

No physical evidence was collected during the search on Friday in the 1900 block of County Road 777, but investigators continue to gather information that validates the direction of the case, according to Cherry.

Cherry says the "large" amount of physical evidence that was collected from the residence in the 1800 block of County Road 777 is being processed by the DPS crime lab.

The intensity of the search has given Ruso's family a newfound hope.

"Cristi is my niece," Debbie Wilson, Ruso's aunt, previously told 12News. "We miss her, and I can say we want her home, but we know we won't have her anymore. But at least we'll have closure."

Investigators are working hard to give Ruso's family closure.

"Our goal is to close the case," Officer Cherry said. "Whatever outcome it may be."