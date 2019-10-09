BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's oldest clubs is closing, leaving the community with questions about what's next for downtown Beaumont now that it's shutting its doors.

Dixie Dance Hall's owner, Daniel Molina, said it's gotten too difficult to turn a profit.

He said the decision to close was a hard one to make.

'It's extremely tough,' Molina said. 'I wish I could've kept it open, but it's not just here, it's happening everywhere.'

Molina told 12News the business opened up nearly 17 years ago as Crockett Street's first club.

'The Dixie' was able to hold on for longer than most, but wasn't making enough of a profit to keep going.

Dean Conwell, the Executive Director of Beaumont's Convention and Visitor's Bureau told 12News said there are several events to look forward to, like Beaumont's Craft Beer Fest, Dogtober Fest, Oktober Fest and Restaurant Week to name a few.

Oktoberfest Beaumont 2019 Beaumont Oktoberfest October 12, 2019 Rogers Park This event is free and open to the public. More information coming soon.

"There's lots of events, we just need to have more businesses open downtown, once you draw people to downtown, the opportunity for more businesses, that's what it takes," Conwell said.

Conwell said there's opportunity for growth and the city will do everything it can to attract more businesses to the area.